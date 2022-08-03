2022 Michigan Football Roster Release: First Observations
With fall camp kicking off, Michigan has released its official roster for the 2022 season. Let's take a look at some quick observations scrolling through the roster.
Position Changes
Looks like one experiment may continue while another will not. Mike Sainristil is listed as DB and WR, while Kalel Mullings is only listed as LB. Two linebackers are now listed as EDGE so maybe the staff feels good about LB with Mullings?
Mike Sainristil listed as DB/WR.
Kalel Mullings only listed as LB.
Micah Pollard listed as EDGE instead of LB.
Tyler McLaurin listed as EDGE instead of LB.
Julius Welschof EDGE instead of DL.
Undersized Defensive Tackles No More
A big complaint under Don Brown was around the recruiting and development of the defensive tackle position. Brown often favored undersized players adding weight and moving to the inside, like Carlo Kemp for instance. First glance at this roster and there are some big guys in the middle.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|
26 Rayhaun Benny
|
6'4"
|
292lbs
|
54 George Rooks
|
6'5"
|
278lbs
|
55 Mason Graham
|
6'3"
|
317lbs
|
56 Dominick Guidice
|
6'4"
|
290lbs
|
58 Mazi Smith
|
6'3"
|
337lbs
|
78 Kenneth Grant
|
6'3"
|
356lbs
|
92 Ike Iwunnah
|
6'3"
|
321lbs
|
94 Kris Jenkins
|
6'3"
|
285lbs
|
99 Cam Goode
|
6'2"
|
323lbs
Jersey Numbers
Along with freshman, which many of these we knew, and a few changes, here are the new jersey numbers;
2 Will Johnson
3 Keon Sabb
4 Micah Pollard
4 Amorion Walker
8 Derrick Moore
9 Damani Dent
10 Zeke Berry
10 Alex Orji
12 Kody Jones
13 Tyler Morris
15 Deuce Spurlock
16 Jayden Denegal
17 Marlin Klein
18 Colston Loveland
23 CJ Stokes
24 Myles Pollard
28 Jimmy Rolder
31 Jalen Perry (was 16)
55 Mason Graham
55 Olu Oluwatimi
60 Connor Jones
75 Andrew Gentry
78 Kenneth Grant
80 Eamonn Dennis
85 Cristian Dixon (was 10)
99 Cam Goode
