2022 Michigan Football Roster Release: First Observations

With fall camp kicking off, Michigan has released its official roster for the 2022 season. Let's take a look at some quick observations scrolling through the roster.

Position Changes

Looks like one experiment may continue while another will not. Mike Sainristil is listed as DB and WR, while Kalel Mullings is only listed as LB. Two linebackers are now listed as EDGE so maybe the staff feels good about LB with Mullings?

Mike Sainristil listed as DB/WR.

Kalel Mullings only listed as LB.

Micah Pollard listed as EDGE instead of LB.

Tyler McLaurin listed as EDGE instead of LB.

Julius Welschof EDGE instead of DL.

Undersized Defensive Tackles No More

A big complaint under Don Brown was around the recruiting and development of the defensive tackle position. Brown often favored undersized players adding weight and moving to the inside, like Carlo Kemp for instance. First glance at this roster and there are some big guys in the middle.

Defensive Tackle Player Height Weight 26 Rayhaun Benny 6'4" 292lbs 54 George Rooks 6'5" 278lbs 55 Mason Graham 6'3" 317lbs 56 Dominick Guidice 6'4" 290lbs 58 Mazi Smith 6'3" 337lbs 78 Kenneth Grant 6'3" 356lbs 92 Ike Iwunnah 6'3" 321lbs 94 Kris Jenkins 6'3" 285lbs 99 Cam Goode 6'2" 323lbs

Jersey Numbers