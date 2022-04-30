2022 NFL Draft: Aidan Hutchinson plans to bring 'Detroit grit' to Lions

The hometown kid doesn't have to go far when it comes to his new job. The Detroit Lions selected prolific Michigan pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his introductory press conference on Friday, Hutchinson said that multiple Lions players have joked about the proximity of his parent's home to Allen Park, suggesting that he lives in his parents' basement.

Proximity aside, Hutchinson understands what the current Lions regime is trying to build in Detroit. He feels as if he is the perfect fit to help the franchise hit heights it hasn't seen before.

The Lions certainly agree, too.

"I think the playstyle is relentless," Hutchinson told reporters. "It's nasty and that's what the whole coaching staff was brought here (to do) under coach Campbell. "That's the mentality. I come in, I bring that same mentality and it's why I think I'm a perfect fit for this scheme and for that Detroit grit. I think I fit that mold."

He also understands what the Lions fanbase has been through in recent years and is eager to buck the trend. Growing up a Lions fan, Hutchinson doesn't have very many fond memories.

He hopes that will change moving forward.

"Not a ton of great memories, we went through an 0-16 season when I was growing up," Hutchinson said. "But I've been to a couple of Lions games before and the atmosphere is just great and when the Lions are winning ballgames, it's like, 'happy wife, happy life,' like the fans are so into it."

