2022 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans select Hassan Haskins No. 131 overall

Michigan is back on the board with the first player taken during day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans have selected former Wolverine running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round with the No. 131 overall pick in the draft. Haskins joins fellow Wolverines Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill and David Ojabo selected in the draft.

Haskins utilized a strong 2021 campaign to help the Wolverines win the Big Ten Championship and earn the program's first College Football Playoff bid. He finished the year rushing for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns.

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Haskins was originally projected as a sixth-round pick or priority free agent.

"Big runner who is much more workmanlike than dynamic with the ball in his hands," Zierlein wrote in his profile on Haskins. In his lone season as a lead back, Haskins' downhill, physical style was well-paired with the "cloud of dust" rushing philosophy for Michigan. He might be forced to run with less patience and more urgency to stay a step ahead of NFL pursuit. While he played the role he was cast into, there were signs (versus Penn State) that he might have some potential as an inside/outside back. Haskins won't make a living out of dodging tacklers, and big chain-movers who lack wiggle are not hard to find. He still has a chance to stick in the NFL if he lands in the right situation."

