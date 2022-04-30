2022 NFL Draft: Where every Michigan player was selected

Michigan once again had a memorable haul of draft prospects selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Wolverines sent five players to the league, including one player in the first five picks of the first round. Here is where each player was selected, including a breakdown of their game by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Aidan Hutchinson

Where: No. 2 overall Who: Detroit Lions Breakdown: Defensive end prospect with a can't-miss combination of football character, skill and physical traits who is more likely to contend for occasional Pro Bowls than become an All-Pro playmaker. Hutchinson's strength and flexion allows him to drop a deep anchor and set a very firm edge, and that is unlikely to change as a pro whether he's used in 4-3 or 3-4 fronts. He can be too mechanical, engaging in cursory contact rather than using his hands to whip the man in front of him quickly. Hutchinson is an instinctive rusher, assailing the pocket with a non-stop barrage of activity. His hands are skilled and efficient to grease the edge while fluid counter steps open inside paths to the pocket. He needs to add a few more items to his rush menu in order to maintain his rush production against NFL tackles. Hutchinson is scheme versatile and should be a very good starter with a very high floor, but his ceiling might not be as elevated as some of the talent he's been compared to.

Daxton Hill

Where: No. 31 overall Who: Cincinnatti Bengals Breakdown: Hybrid safety/nickel with an outstanding blend of speed, explosiveness and coverage versatility. Hill is a smooth, twitchy athlete who is unencumbered in his coverage movements. He's rangy playing over the top, has the eyes and burst to play zone, and the oily hips and length to shade bigger slots in man coverage. He can trigger quickly downhill to cut off angles in run support but his play demeanor is more run-and-cover than run-and-hit near the line. Hill has premium athletic traits, enticing coverage talent and the ability to make plays on the ball from anywhere he is aligned. He's sure to be a coveted target for defenses trapped in pass-happy divisions.

David Ojabo

Where: No. 45 overall Who: Baltimore Ravens Breakdown: Emerging edge defender who should see a substantial leap in play consistency with more time to work on his technique and learn the game. The upside is evident, despite his inexperience. At times, the run tape can be a rough study, but it improved as the 2021 season progressed. Ojabo's rush approach is fairly sophisticated with the feet and agility to juke, stutter, spin and race his way past offensive tackles. He's not ready to take on pro run blockers, but Ojabo is in the early stages of his physical and play development. The Achilles tear he suffered at his pro day is likely to hurt his draft stock, but it will be hard for teams to pass on his upside if he remains available in the second round.

Hassan Haskins

Where: No. 131 overall Who: Tennessee Titans Breakdown: Big runner who is much more workmanlike than dynamic with the ball in his hands. In his lone season as a lead back, Haskins' downhill, physical style was well-paired with the "cloud of dust" rushing philosophy for Michigan. He might be forced to run with less patience and more urgency to stay a step ahead of NFL pursuit. While he played the role he was cast into, there were signs (versus Penn State) that he might have some potential as an inside/outside back. Haskins won't make a living out of dodging tacklers, and big chain-movers who lack wiggle are not hard to find. He still has a chance to stick in the NFL if he lands in the right situation.

