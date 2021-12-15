2022 three-star Amorion Walker flips commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan
Michigan gets a big win on the recruiting trail as 2022 three-star athlete Amorion Walker has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan during the early signing period.
Walker announced his decision on Wednesday and will sign with the Wolverines.
Walker's addition to the class is a major victory for the Wolverines who have been pursuing Walker for the better half of the year. Through it all, Walker remained steadfast in his commitment to the Irish. Ultimately, the Wolverines were the ones to come out on top.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy were the main recruiters that made the most significant impact in Walker's decision to reverse course and head to Ann Arbor.
---
