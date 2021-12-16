2022 three-star LB Aaron Alexander decommits from Michigan

After his letter of intent was absent from the others, an explanation has been revealed for three-star linebacker commit Aaron Alexander.

Alexander took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce that he has officially decommitted from the Wolverines.

"With great thought, prayer, and due to events that have transpired, I have decided to decommit from the University Of Michigan," Alexander wrote. "I want to thank the UofM family for showing unconditional love and support, as well as Coach Clinkscale, Coach Bellamy, Coach McDonald, and the staff as a whole who believed in me and provided me an opportunity to play for them. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open!"