2023 five-star PG Isaiah Collier set to give Michigan his final OV
2023 Rivals150 6-foot-4 point guard, Isaiah Collier, is a five-star prospect and a top five recruit nationally. He holds nearly 20 offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news