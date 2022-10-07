Sources have informed Maize & Blue Review that Michigan will be expecting 2023 Rivals150 four-star big man, Papa Kante, in for an official visit on October 14th-16th. Kante has long been the top priority at the center spot for Juwan Howard. Howard has personally taken the lead of this recruitment and it has certainly paid dividends. Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Maryland, and Memphis were recently included in Kante's top five list. The latter program being the only to not host Kante on an official visit. Michigan will now have their chance to host Kante once again. With it being Kante's second official visit to Ann Arbor, it's a tell-tale sign of how serious the interest in on both sides.

Kante, who hails from Senegal, is an elite defensive prospect. He is as dominant on the defensive side of the ball as any center in the country, with lots of potential growth on the offensive end. Maize & Blue Review as well as the Michigan coaching staff was able to evaluate Kante live at Peach Jam. What was seen from Kante was shot blocking and altering at the highest level, the ability to switch onto perimeter players with ease, and a body with adequate size for Big Ten basketball. Michigan hosted Kante on his first official visit back in June, in which he toured the campus and got to talk with former Michigan forward, Moussa Diabate, about life at Michigan. It is unclear what the plan for the second official visit to Ann Arbor will consist of, but it seems to be a formality as of now. It would not be a surprise to see a commitment come in the ensuing days and weeks of the visit. I expect Kante to end up in this recruiting class. In fact, I have placed a FutureCast prediction for Kante to land at Michigan.