Michigan's good fortunes on the recruiting trail continue as the Wolverines add even more reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

After not making his list of top five schools he would be choosing from, 2023 four-star DB Jyaire Hill gave a little bit of a head fake, instead picking the Wolverines on the first of day of the early signing period.

He will sign his NLI and officially join the U-M program on Wednesday.