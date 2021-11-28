2023 four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings commits to Michigan

Michigan has added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class after a strong recruiting weekend. Four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings announced on Sunday that he has committed to the Wolverines.

Starlings took to this Twitter account to make the news official.

According to The Maize and Blue Review's Brandon Justice, he breaks down his conversations with Starlings and what led him to commit to the program.

"Minutes after the clock hit zero, he texted me: "IM GASSED! Amazing!!!!!!!" The game day atmosphere and an excellent relationship with Shaun Nua and Mike Macdonald put Michigan over the edge in this recruitment.

Starling joins kicker Adam Samaha, one of the top kickers in the class, as the two lone commitments for the Wolverines in the 2023 class.

