Michigan continues to make a splash down the stretch, as the program continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail into the early signing period as it adds another talent on the day the early signing period opens up. 2023 four-star wide receiver Karmello English took to his social media accounts on Wednesday to announce that he has committed to the Wolverines' staff and will sign with the program. The Wolverines beat out the likes of Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Jackson State

English is the highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class, coming in at No. 153. He is 22nd commit of the class and joins fellow receivers and four-stars Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore. English told Rivals back in October that he had thoroughly enjoyed his unofficial visit to campus and appreciated the family feel inside the program. “It was like a normal visit, but they couldn’t do anything with me because I was not on an official," English said. "I got to spend time with the coaches and talk to the players, I got to learn a lot more about Michigan. I learned that Michigan is more of a family than just being all about football.” Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.