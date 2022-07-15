2023 international DE prospect Aymeric Koumba commits to Michigan

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Aymeric Koumba took to his Twitter account on Friday to make the news official.

It's Michigan football's turn to dip into the international water as it has added a French prospect to the 2023 recruiting class.

This was a commitment that defensive line coach Mike Elston prioritized from the start, as multiple members of the staff observed Koumba in workouts and liked what they saw enough to offer him a scholarship.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking with PPI's Brandon Collier recently, the founder of the international recruiting service, had a lot of positive things to say about Koumba to MBR's own Zach Libby recently.

"I think (Koumba) can fit that standup EDGE rusher role like what David and Aidan had last season. It's a very, very good fit for him. He's about 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wing span. He has the athletic ability, speed, and power. Pretty much everything that you look for in a pass rusher. He's another kid where if he had been playing in America right now, he'd probably be a high four-star kid. Because of his measurements and productivity, others kids like him are four-star kids. But Michigan is one of the schools that's at the top of his list and he has a good relationship with coach Elston, who flew out once just to see him at one camp. Michigan is in a very good position with him."

