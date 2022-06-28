2023 LB Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has decommitted from the Wolverines.

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has taken a major hit as the Wolverines lose arguably one of its best prospects in the class.

Wilson is the No. 119 overall prospect in the 2023 class and had been committed to the Wolverines since December.

The subtraction of Wilson from the class leaves the Wolverines with six commitments in the class, which currently ranks 60th in the nation according to Rivals' rankings.

