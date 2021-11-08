2023 OL Pendleton talks new offer, sets Michigan visit
Michigan extended a new offer to a 2023 offensive tackle on Sunday in Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan Sam Pendleton.As a 2023 graduate, Pendleton’s recruitment has begun to pick up due to a strong j...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news