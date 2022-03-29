2023 RB Benjamin Hall commits to Michigan

Michigan has secured another commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, this time on the offensive side of the ball. Taking to his Twitter account, running back Benjamin Hall has announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

