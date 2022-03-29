2023 RB Benjamin Hall commits to Michigan
Michigan has secured another commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, this time on the offensive side of the ball.
Taking to his Twitter account, running back Benjamin Hall has announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
The 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back picked the Wolverines over the likes of South Carolina and Vanderbilt, among others.
Hall is the seventh commit of the 2023 recruiting class for the Wolverines, joining linebacker Raylen Wilson, running back Cole Cabana, wide receiver Semaj Morgan, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Brooks Bahr and kicker Adam Samaha.
Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!