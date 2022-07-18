2023 Recruiting Update: July 18, 2022

Paris (France) Pionniers de Touraine outside linebacker/defensive end Aymeric Koumba committed to Michigan. You can read more about what Koumba brings to the table here ( LINK ), an article that also discusses new 2024 offensive line commit Manuel Beigel .

Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy defensive end Enow Etta committed to Michigan. Zach Libby had a length article and discussion with Etta's trainer, Tank Reed ( LINK ).

Sandy (UT) Alta offensive tackle Taliafi Taala was offered by Michigan. He's a 3-star and the #47 offensive tackle in the country, with offers from Arizona, Arizona State, USC, Utah, and Utah State, among others.

La Puente (CA) Bishop Amat defensive end Tiu Afalava (3-star SDE) committed to Cal.

Tampa (FL) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles (4-star, #3 ILB, #85 overall) committed to Georgia. He's the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Springfield (OH) Springfield wide receiver Anthony Brown (4-star, #44 WR) committed to Kentucky. The former Minnesota commit seemed interested in Michigan, and while the Wolverines offered, they never seemed to pursue very hard.

Chicago (IL) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy (4-star, #18 WR, #110 overall) committed to Cincinnati. He's the fifth 4-star prospect to commit to the Bearcast in 2023 and puts them at #13 in the team recruiting rankings.

Austin (TX) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (4-star, #9 WR, #69 overall) committed to Notre Dame.

Baton Rouge (LA) Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (4-star, #10 RB, #117 overall) committed to LSU.

Scranton (PA) Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery (3-star, #23 RB) committed to Penn State. Even with both Cole Cabana and Benjamin Hall committed in 2023, running backs coach Mike Hart was still recruiting Montgomery.

Buford (GA) Buford offensive tackle Paul Mubenga (3-star, #60 OT) committed to LSU. Mubenga took an official visit to Michigan and was widely expected to verbally pledge to the Wolverines, but the Tigers sneaked up and snatched him away. Mubenga was supposed to return for the BBQ at the Big House at the end of the month, but it's unclear if that visit will still take place.

Pittsburgh (PA) Brashear outside linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (4-star, #11 OLB, #140 overall) committed to Penn State.

Clearwater (FL) Clearwater Academy International offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (4-star, #22 OT, #185 overall) committed to Florida State.

Charlotte (NC) West Charlotte running back Daylan Smothers (4-star, #7 RB, #171 overall) committed to Oklahoma.

Chicago (IL) Kenwood safety Kahlil Tate (3-star, #31 S) committed to Iowa.