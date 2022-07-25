2023 Recruiting Update: July 25, 2022
ADDED TO THE BOARD: 2023
Cumming (GA) South Forsyth lineman Nathan Efobi (3-star, #38 DT) was offered by Michigan. Georgia, Louisville, Miami, and Penn State have also offered. He's a 6'4", 283-pounder who is being recruited for both offense and defense, but Sherrone Moore is the lead recruiter, indicating Michigan wants him for offense.
League City (TX) Clear Springs offensive tackle Nick Fattig (3-star OT) was offered by Michigan. He's a 6'4", 274-pounder who committed to Texas Tech on July 1. He also has offers from Tulane, UNLV, UTSA, and a bunch of Ivy League schools, among others.
Villa Rica (GA) Villa Rica offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers (3-star OT) was offered by Michigan after decommitting from Vanderbilt. He's a 6'7", 288-pounder with offers from Florida State, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among others. Shivers was only committed to Vanderbilt and that was the only official visit he took, so there's plenty of room for him to explore Michigan if he wants.
OFF THE BOARD
Danvers (MA) St. John's safety Joenel Aguero (4-star, #4 S, #94 overall) committed to Georgia. Aguero is a guy that Michigan probably would have a shot with if Don Brown were still the defensive coordinator, but Michigan has not been as strong in Massachusetts since Brown was let go.
Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (4-star, #12 OT, #134 overall) committed to Alabama. Alinen moved to the United States from Finland and has only played one season of competitive American football.
Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep offensive guard Chase Bisontis (4-star, #3 OG, #47 overall) committed to Texas A&M.
American Fork (UT) American Fork defensive end Hunter Clegg (4-star, #14 WDE, #198 overall) committed to Stanford.
Nashville (TN) Franklin Road offensive tackle Joe Crocker (4-star, #40 OT) committed to Mississippi State.
Buford (GA) Buford running back Justice Haynes (4-star, #1 RB, #25 overall) committed to Alabama. And boy, I have hard time putting the "n" in there because I want to type "Justice Hayes."
Many (LA) Many linebacker Tackett Curtis (4-star, #2 ILB, #61 overall) committed to USC. Curtis had visited Michigan unofficially and Louisiana native Ronald Bellamy had been recruiting him, but Curtis seemed to lose interest.
Greensboro (NC) Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (4-star, #2 DT, #50 overall) committed to Georgia.
Orlando (FL) Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Payton Kirkland (4-star, #24 OT, #226 overall) committed to Texas.
Raleigh (NC) Millbrook wide receiver Nathan Leacock (3-star, #74 WR) committed to Tennessee.
Folsom (CA) Folsom tight end Walker Lyons (4-star, #3 TE, #77 overall) committed to Stanford.
Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad (4-star, #11 CB, #68 overall) committed to Texas. There was some early optimism in Michigan circles, but the staff never got him to visit Ann Arbor.
Columbus (GA) Carver offensive tackle Kelton Smith (3-star, #61 OT) committed to Georgia.
Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman (4-star, #17 TE) committed to Ohio State.
Hickory (NC) Hickory defensive end Rico Walker (4-star, #20 WDE) committed to North Carolina.
Garland (TX) Lakeview Centennial defensive end Trey Wilson (3-star, #37 WDE) committed to Baylor.