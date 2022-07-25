2023 Recruiting Update: July 25, 2022

Cumming (GA) South Forsyth lineman Nathan Efobi (3-star, #38 DT) was offered by Michigan. Georgia, Louisville, Miami, and Penn State have also offered. He's a 6'4", 283-pounder who is being recruited for both offense and defense, but Sherrone Moore is the lead recruiter, indicating Michigan wants him for offense.

League City (TX) Clear Springs offensive tackle Nick Fattig (3-star OT) was offered by Michigan. He's a 6'4", 274-pounder who committed to Texas Tech on July 1. He also has offers from Tulane, UNLV, UTSA, and a bunch of Ivy League schools, among others.

Villa Rica (GA) Villa Rica offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers (3-star OT) was offered by Michigan after decommitting from Vanderbilt. He's a 6'7", 288-pounder with offers from Florida State, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among others. Shivers was only committed to Vanderbilt and that was the only official visit he took, so there's plenty of room for him to explore Michigan if he wants.