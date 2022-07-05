2023 Recruiting Update: July 5, 2022

Saint Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore committed to Michigan. Read what his coach had to say about him here ( LINK ).

Gilbert (AZ) Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu was offered by Michigan. The 6'6", 260-pounder is a Rivals 3-star and the #46 offensive tackle in the class, with offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and even future Big Ten additions UCLA and USC. He took a visit to Arizona early in June.

Houston (TX) Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell committed to Notre Dame. The 4-star and #114 overall player in the class adds to Notre Dame's #1 overall recruiting class.

Montgomery (AL) Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb committed to Auburn. He's a 4-star, the #3 all-purpose back, and #146 overall.

Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep cornerback Daniel Harris committed to Georgia. Harris officially visited Michigan in June and is a teammate of top-100 receiver Jalen Brown, so it may have helped with Brown if the Wolverines had been able to reel in Harris.

Durham (NC) Southern Durham defensive end Jaybron Harvey committed to North Carolina. He's a 4-star and the #24 weakside end in the class.

Ferndale (WA) Ferndale center Landen Hatchett committed to Washington. He's a 3-star and the #9 center in the class. This one had me confused a little bit, because he had made multiple trips on his own dime and took an official visit to Ann Arbor. Most kids don't fly across the country and spend their own money to visit a school they aren't going to attend.

New Hope (MN) Robbinsdale Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard committed to LSU. He's the #96 overall player in the class and the #5 tight end, but he was being recruited as a pass rusher by Michigan and will also probably play defense at LSU. Howard is the son of former Stanford standout Willie Howard.

Las Vegas (NV) Spring Valley defensive end Kelze Howard committed to Oregon State. At one time he had planned an official visit to Michigan, but that was canceled. Howard is a 3-star and the #42 strongside end.

Miami (FL) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin, Jr. committed to Stanford. The former Notre Dame commit is a 4-star and the #13 running back in the class. He's the son of former Michigan State and NFL running back Sedrick Irvin.

Rock Island (IL) Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah committed to Notre Dame. The #122 overall player in the class officially visited Michigan in June.

Pinson (AL) Valley safety T.J. Metcalf committed to Arkansas. He's a 3-star and the #46 safety in the class.

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell committed to Texas. Mitchell is a 6'6", 340 lb. plug for the middle of a defense. There seemed to be mutual interest with Michigan earlier in his recruitment, but things have tailed off in recent months.

Crandall (TX) Crandall athlete Samuel Omosigho committed to Oklahoma. The 3-star and #35 athlete is expected to play linebacker for the Sooners.

Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor committed to Iowa. The mammoth 6'8", 335-pounder is a 5-star and the #1 tackle in the class. Proctor had scheduled an official visit to Michigan for the season opener, but that was canceled, so the writing was on the wall that he was going to be a Hawkeye.

Thomaston (GA) Upson Lee defensive end T.J. Searcy committed to Florida. Searcy is a 4-star, the #25 strongside end, and #233 overall.

Glen Ellyn (IL) Glenbard West offensive tackle Chris Terek committed to Wisconsin. Both Iowa and Michigan were also in consideration after he took official visits to both, but it's hard to argue with the offensive line development in Madison. Terek is a 3-star and the #53 offensive tackle in the class.

Cary (NC) Panther Creek defensive end Tyler Thompson committed to North Carolina. He had visited Michigan and inspired some confidence that he would be a part of the class, but ultimately, the 3-star and #64 strongside defensive end decided to stay home.

Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy tight end Riley Williams committed to Miami. Williams is a 4-star, the #8 tight end, and #149 overall.