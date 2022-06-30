2023 Recruiting Update: June 30, 2022
COMMITMENT
Oswego (IL) Oswego tight end Deakon Tonielli committed to Michigan. The 3-star and #44 tight end in the class helps to replace Milton (MA) Milton Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea, the former Michigan commit who has since pledged to Penn State.
DECOMMITMENT
Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson decommitted from Michigan after a long dalliance with the likes of Florida and Georgia. Wilson is a 4-star, the #5 inside linebacker, and #119 overall. I wrote an article about what this means for Michigan and who could replace him (LINK).
OFF THE BOARD
DeSoto (TX) DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook II committed to Texas. Cook took an official visit to Michigan, but the home state Longhorns were too tough to overcome. Cook is one of nine prospects to pick Texas since superstar quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas on June 23.
Jacksonville (FL) Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson committed to Florida. The 4-star and Rivals 250 prospect was a teammate of Michigan freshman Micah Pollard.
Jacksonville (FL) Andrew Jackson linebacker Grayson Howard committed to South Carolina. He's a 3-star and the #15 inside linebacker in the country.
Miami (FL) Edison 4-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph committed to Miami. He was a one-time Clemson commit.
Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin Lee committed to Ohio State. The #24 cornerback and #191 overall player in the class brings Ohio State's team recruiting ranking up to #1 in the country.
New Iberia (LA) Westgate safety Derek Williams also committed to Texas.
MISCELLANEY
Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) Santa Margarita Catholic defensive end/outside linebacker Collins Acheampong is scheduled to announce his college commitment on Friday, July 1. He's reportedly down to Miami and Michigan, his last two official visits, with Michigan having 100% of the FutureCast picks right now.
Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep cornerback Daniel Harris has named a final four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State and will announce his decision on July 1. He's a 4-star, the #28 cornerback, and #217 overall. The FutureCast is 100% in favor of Georgia. Harris officially visited Michigan a few weeks ago and is a high school teammate of top-100 wide receiver Jalen Brown, whom Michigan is pursuing heavily.
New Hope (MN) Robbinsdale Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard is announcing on July 1. He's a 4-star and the #96 overall player in the country. Though he could play tight end in college, Michigan has been talking about playing him as an edge rusher. However, the FutureCast has him going to LSU.
Rock Island (IL) Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is announcing his pledge today, June 30. The 4-star and #122 overall player is 100% predicted to pick Notre Dame. He has officially visited Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, and the Fighting Irish.
Saint Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore will announce his pick on July 1 and 100% of his FutureCast picks are in favor of the Wolverines. He's a 4-star and the #41 wideout in the nation.