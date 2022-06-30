2023 Recruiting Update: June 30, 2022

COMMITMENT

Oswego (IL) Oswego tight end Deakon Tonielli committed to Michigan. The 3-star and #44 tight end in the class helps to replace Milton (MA) Milton Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea, the former Michigan commit who has since pledged to Penn State.

DECOMMITMENT

Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson decommitted from Michigan after a long dalliance with the likes of Florida and Georgia. Wilson is a 4-star, the #5 inside linebacker, and #119 overall. I wrote an article about what this means for Michigan and who could replace him (LINK).

OFF THE BOARD

DeSoto (TX) DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook II committed to Texas. Cook took an official visit to Michigan, but the home state Longhorns were too tough to overcome. Cook is one of nine prospects to pick Texas since superstar quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas on June 23. Jacksonville (FL) Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson committed to Florida. The 4-star and Rivals 250 prospect was a teammate of Michigan freshman Micah Pollard. Jacksonville (FL) Andrew Jackson linebacker Grayson Howard committed to South Carolina. He's a 3-star and the #15 inside linebacker in the country. Miami (FL) Edison 4-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph committed to Miami. He was a one-time Clemson commit. Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin Lee committed to Ohio State. The #24 cornerback and #191 overall player in the class brings Ohio State's team recruiting ranking up to #1 in the country. New Iberia (LA) Westgate safety Derek Williams also committed to Texas.

MISCELLANEY