2023 TE Zack Marshall planning return to Michigan for official visit

When Zack Marshall first heard that he received an offer from Michigan while he was on campus last weekend for the annual BBQ at the Big House, it meant a little more knowing that he had to earn it rather than have it be gifted to him.

"It wasn't like the coaches (at Michigan) were saying 'we want to see you but we already know you're great from your film,'" Marshall told Maize & Blue Review. "It was 'we know your film is great but we want to know if you're the real deal.' I knew that I had to work for it and I did. It definitely feels great."

Marshall arrived in Ann Arbor with the intentions of completing a near-perfect workout in front of Grant Newsome, who's been evaluating the 2023 three-star tight end for close to three months, the time in which the two first interacted over the phone.

Newsome invited Marshall to the summer blowout with the purpose of continuing that evaluation in a live setting. This was Marshal's first time visiting Michigan unofficially.

"(Newsome) did say that I needed to get my hips through in blocks which in my mind, that's very true, because I haven't locked that down," Marshall said. "I'm still learning and I'm still working on my craft. Like today, I was on the heavy bag working on my hand placement. I'm going to get better."

Once the workout wrapped up, Marshall was told to get back in the rental car that his family purchased and drive over to the Big House, where the festivities were taking place.

It takes a couple of minutes to get from Schembechler Hall to the Big House by vehicle but it probably seemed like an eternity for Marshall because of the thoughts that were racing in his mind.

Marshall later walked onto the field and didn't see anybody of note but was told to head up to the suites which located all of the food that the staff provided to the recruits and their families.

Nerves raced through the California native's body as he questioned if he did well enough for Newsome to pull the trigger. Replaying each moment of the workout like an imaginable VHS tape persisted in the time that he was in the elevator going up to enjoy the barbecue spread.

Marshall opened the doors and sitting inside was indeed Newsome, who let him know that the Wolverines were going to offer.

"The only thing I could say (at the time ) was 'thank you lord,'" Marshall said. "God is good. A lot of people put that in their bios, but for me, it means everything. I was praying (for an offer) for a while."

Marshall isn't the only high school football player whose faith brings him purpose to make everyday better than the last. But it's been the perfect resource for Marshall to remain confident that good things will arrive, like a Michigan offer.

It was back in early May when Marshall first got on a call with Newsome and made a strong first impression. Newsome wasted little time with introductions as he wanted to learn about Marshall's college search, the senior's principles on-and-off the field, and if whether he'd be interested in moving halfway across the country to study at Michigan.

Newsome was interested in getting to know Marshall the person rather than Marshall the star offensive playmaker, which would lead to the former collegiate offensive lineman extending the invitation to Sunday's event weeks later.

Marshall spent two days around the facilities, which included a private tour from the coaches and taking part in the all-important photo shoot.

"The visit was awesome," Marshall said. "Michigan showed so much hospitality and they have great people all around the program. It was fun to be with those people. Obviously, it's an amazing place and Michigan is a beautiful university."

When Marshall finally heard from Newsome about his intentions to offer, it didn't necessarily come as a shock, due to the underlying hints in the days before that it might come. But Marshall knew that nothing was going to be promised and didn't fly all the way from Greater Los Angeles believing otherwise.

There was going to be work needed to be done to gain it.

Before Marshall left, his own coach at Carlsbad High made sure to remind him that he has the talent and ability capable to get a Michigan offer, he just had to prove it.

The performance that Marshall put for Newsome certainly moved the needle for their relationship to enter the next stage heading into the fall. More elements will determine Marshall's commitment than just a coach but it can't be said enough of how Newsome's philosophies helped push Michigan to contending status.

"Obviously, (Newsome is) young but he's been around some awesome, awesome coaches like coach (Matt) Weiss, coach (Sherrone) Moore, and coach (Jay) Harbaugh," Marshall said. "These guys have all molded themselves into amazing coaches. I really like where Newsome has his priorities at. I got to meet his wife too and it was fun. I'd imagine he's a great husband and I appreciate his values and love for the game of football."

Going back to the younger Harbaugh, Marshall also made a primary effort to understand his coaching style and path to becoming the special team's coordinator and leader of the safeties. With Harbaugh previously at the helm of the tight ends last season, Marshall wanted to pick his brain as well and see how the position gets developed at Michigan.

When it comes to Jim Harbaugh, Marshall was left almost paralyzed after their initial encounter. Of course, Harbaugh's popularity on a national scale had something to do with it, but it was mostly how fast the head coach pinpointed something about Marshall that even himself didn't recognize until he heard it.

"(Harbaugh) is such an awesome dude," Marshall said. "He couldn't have read a player better than when he did it with me. When I walked in, he asked 'you're a dreamer aren't you?' I thought about it and realized that I am. It's true with what he said because you have people saying 'you can't do this and can't do that.' You have to be sometimes delusional to say that you're going to do it anyways. So the whole meeting with coach Harbaugh was awesome."

A lot of time last weekend was spent for Marshall to accumulate as many relationships with the Michigan coaching staff as possible but he didn't let that take him away from meeting other recruits who were on the visit.

Marshall made his budding appearance not knowing too many fellow players who had similar interest in the Wolverines or at the very least, were also planning to attend the barbecue. He did, however, quickly connect with 2024 Rivals100 tight end Christian Bentancur, who was one of many coveted Chicagoland athletes that made the drive on I-94 to Ann Arbor.

Marshall later met 2023 commit Collins Acheampong in passing and is looking forward to reaching out to the four-star EDGE rusher over social media soon to see why he chose the Wolverines last month.

"Christian is a really good dude and we were able to take some photos together," Marshall said. "We hung out the whole weekend. He was super cool. With Collins, we're both from California and he's huge so it's hard to miss him (laughs). Great dude and loved talking with him. I'm excited to see what he has to say in the future."

Michigan, the only Power 5 program not located in the west coast to offer Marshall, is also one-of-five schools to have offered him after the month of April along with Cal, Boise State, Arizona, and Washington State. Utah and Colorado State are two more notable teams to extend an offer this offseason.

Listed as the No. 53 overall prospect in the state of California by Rivals.com, Marshall didn't garner a single offer until this past February. Now in possession of over 10, the 6-foot-4 and 220-pound weapon is looking to narrow down his options quickly in order to not take focus away from his senior year at Carlsbad.

Marshall recently transferred from Santa Fe Christian, located in San Diego, where he'll now reunite with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, the No. 4 player in the class of 2024.

While that sounds like the chance of a lifetime to be catching passes from a top rated signal caller, Marshall has been friends with Sayin for many years, so the only thing that'll be different is the setting of where those passes will be caught.

"I've played with Julian for a long time because we've been on the same 7on7 team together," Marshall said. "We've been training together for so long too. I guess it's exciting but it'll be nothing new, you know."

Because of transfer rules that were created by the California Interscholastic Federation, Marshall will have to sit out the first four games of the season. Not ideal but it'll give him the availability to start taking official visits.

Marshall originally planned for May and June as windows for those official visits but couldn't because of critical family matters. This means the first quarter of the college football season will see him traveling to at least three schools once more.

The Wolverines are expected to host Marshall again with a planned date to be determined.

There will be several key areas of focus that'll be on the agenda for Marshall when he's back in Ann Arbor like opportunities to become a pillar and leader in the community.

"When I finally hang up the cleats, I want to leave the sport and school a better man than when I first arrived," Marshall said.

Naturally, being able to finally walk through the tunnel at Big House with the stands completely full bodes just as much excitement for Marshall as anything else.

"I can't even imagine but I know it's going to be crazy at the stadium," Marshall said. "Michigan fans are crazy and it's going to be nothing like I've experienced before. 110,000 people. I can only picture what it's going to be like."