The commitment drought in the class of 2023 for Michigan ended Monday with a verbal pledge from three-star athlete Kendrick Bell.

Bell, the younger brother of Ronnie Bell, announced his decision on Twitter after taking an official visit last weekend. The native of Kansas City, Missouri, was at the Big House with his family for the first time since being offered back in September.

Previously unranked by Rivals.com, Bell picked up his three-star ranking last week, who entered mid-October with two FBS offers from Michigan and UMass. Much like his older brother, Bell was severely under recruited throughout his high school career, but got on the Wolverines’ radar after a dominating start to his senior season at Park Hill High.

Michigan endured the early fall without a single commitment following the additions of Zack Marshall and Evan Link in the month of August. But landing Bell has now propelled the Wolverines eight spots on the 2023 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings to 30th overall in the country. Bell is also one-of-six three-star recruits to join the fray.

Maize & Blue Review placed a FutureCast on Bell to choose Michigan once it was confirmed by the family that an official visit was scheduled for the Penn State game. This coming immediately receiving the offer was received last month.

More to come regarding Bell and his commitment.