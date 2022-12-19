Moore took to his social media accounts on Monday to make the news official.

Michigan's recruiting momentum continues as the early signing period nears with 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore officially joining the fold.

Moore announced on Sunday that he had decommitted from Nebraska after taking visits to Ann Arbor in consecutive weekends.

He is the 21st commitment of the Wolverines' 2023 class as the early signing period is set to open up on Wednesday.

