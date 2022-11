A recent visitor on campus has included Michigan in the first round of cutdowns. According to 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald's Twitter account, the Wolverines have made the cut on his Top 12 list released on Monday.

Fitzgerald was offered by the Wolverines staff in October and he quickly followed it up with a visit to Ann Arbor for the game against Michigan State.

The fast-rising recruit was able to get the full Michigan Stadium experience as well as meeting with head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

