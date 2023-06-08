Michigan, USC, Virigina Tech, and Kentucky are his top 4 schools. Smith also announced he will commit to a school on June 12.

Smith recently visited Michigan over the June 4 weekend and has a scheduled official visit to Michigan on June 23.

Smith has played defensive back and linebacker at West Charlotte. He is being recruited to potentially play a hybrid like position with safties coach Jay Harbaugh and linebackers coach Chris Partridge involved in his recruitment.

Currently unranked by Rivals, Smith is an intriguing prospect with an impressive offer list. He has the speed and ability to play in multiple spots and is very long and athletic. At 6'3" 190lbs, how Smith's frame develops could determine his path but it's easy to see how he could fit as an OLB/S hybrid in Michigan's defense.

Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke has placed a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan.