2024 elite linebacker Sammy Brown will see Michigan next weekend
Rivals250 top inside linebacker Sammy Brown's talent isn't a secret to anyone, holding nearly thirty offers from practically every powerhouse in the country. Brown's offer lists include Alabama, Cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news