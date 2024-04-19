Dusty May has landed his first new recruit commitment for the 2024 class, with PG Justin Pippen committing to Michigan Basketball. Pippen chose a recent off from May and Michigan over Georgia Tech, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M.

Pippen is the 73rd-ranked player in the 2024 class. Justin is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Pippen played his high school ball at powerhouse Sierra Canyon. Pippen chose a recent off from May and Michigan over Georgia Tech, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M. He just completed his senior season with 16.5 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 4.5 RPG.

Previously a point guard, Pippen is now more of a combo guard after a late growth spurt. He can move with or without the ball. He's athletic and can charge the hoop. Likely not an instant impact player, Pippen has a high upside on offense and defense and should continue to grow and develop into a solid scorer and defender.