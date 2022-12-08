2024 four-star TE Hogan Hansen commits to Michigan
Michigan has picked up its fourth commitment of the 2024 class as four-star tight end Hogan Hansen announced he has committed to the Wolverines on Thursday.
He took to his social media account to make the news official.
Hansen is the second offensive member of the 2024 class, joining four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.
2024 four-star linebacker Mason Curtis and currently unranked defensive lineman Manuel Biegel rounds out the class.
