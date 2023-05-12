2024 LB Cole Sullivan commits to Michigan
The Michigan recruiting train keeps on rolling as the Wolverines added yet another top recruit to its currently #1 ranked class in 2024 with LB Cole Sullivan announcing his commitment.
Sullivan made academics a priority in his process and ultimately chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Duke, Stanford, and Wisconsin.
Sullivan is a big body linebacker from Pittsburgh and while he was recruited by linebacker coach Chris Partridge, he could fill out his 6'3" frame and move to EDGE. Sullivan is yet another multi-sport athlete for Michigan, as he also plays basketball at Central.
Sullivan joins Mason Curtis and Zach Ludwig as linebackers committed in the 2024 class. Michigan's #1 class has largely been driven by offense early in the process, but Sullivan could be part of a wave of defensive recruits choosing Michigan in the near future.
