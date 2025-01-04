Michigan 2025 defensive tackle depth chart

With multiple players leaving for the NFL, heading to Ann Arbor via the transfer portal, and one player leaving via the portal, the defensive front for Michigan will look very different in 2025.

We are still awaiting official word of Rayshaun Benny's return to Michigan. Benny seemed somewhat annoyed by the question of his future a couple of weeks ago, saying he had already been at Michigan for four years, but with the DT currently projecting as a late draft pick or even undrafted, returning for a fifth year as the lead DT for Michigan makes the most sense.

Benny has been buried behind some strong tackles during his time in Ann Arbor and he would be the guy in 2025. Expect him to slide into the Mason Graham role, which basically means he can play anywhere on the line and will be on the field a ton.

Next to him will likely be a rotation of Alabama transfer Damon Payne, Clemson transfer Tre Williams, and future third year guys Enow Etta and Trey Pierce. Payne would be the nose tackle in three man fronts but his comfortable at multiple shades across the line. Tre Williams reminds me a bit of Cam Goode and while he will be most comfortable at 3T, he is athletic enough to move around.

Etta is the tweener Jenkins type who was expected to have a breakout season of sorts this year. Michigan ended up playing Graham and Kenneth Grant for a lot of snaps and we didn't see much of anyone else. Etta should project as a key piece to the main rotations up front. Same with Pierce, who we didn't see a ton of this year but should be next man up. Ike Iwunnah should carve out a role as well and could find himself DT3 or DT4, he's looked solid in limited opportunties.

This is a loaded group with a ton of young talent looking to move up. Aymeric Koumba was listed as an EDGE but his frame going into next year could see him move to the DE role behind Etta. The freshman group of Deyvid Palepale and Manuel Beigel will have to fight through the experience ahead of them but the staff loves both of these players. Incoming freshmen Travis Moten and Benny Patterson are physically ahead of schedule, and could fight for reps early as well.



