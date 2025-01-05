Michigan lands Transfer Portal OL Lawrence Hattar from Ferris State

It was well known that Michigan was still looking for an offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal to boost the team's play in the trenches for next season. The Wolverines missed on a few key targets, but they finally found their guy on Sunday afternoon.

Ferris State OL Lawrence Hattar announced his commitment to Michigan on X on Sunday afternoon.

Hattar, a native of Livonia, Michigan, has been at Ferris State since 2021. He won three DII National Championships with the Bulldogs in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

In the 2024 season, Hattar was a first-team DII All-American with Ferris State, helping the Bulldogs to a 49-14 championship win over Valdosta State.

At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Hattar will compete to start at left guard for the Wolverines in 2025.

Below is a full list of all the transfers Michigan has brought in during the winter portal cycle:

OL Lawrence Hattar

DL Tre Williams

DL Damon Payne

RB Justice Haynes

LB Troy Bowles

DB Tevis Metcalf

DB T.J. Metcalf

QB Mikey Keene

OL Brady Norton

WR Donaven McCulley