AP Poll: Michigan basketball reappears in Top 25 after 85-74 win over USC

Things seemed all too familiar for Michigan basketball on Saturday night at the Galen Center against USC. Jumping out to an early lead, the Wolverines looked to be in full control of the tough Big Ten road contest against the Trojans.
But USC stormed back to take the lead in the second half, and Michigan was stuck in a position it has been in many times already this season.
In all three of the Wolverines' losses, Michigan has led by at least 10 points before losing the lead and ultimately losing the game.
It seemed the same story would play out in Los Angeles on Saturday night, but Michigan toughened up and pulled away from the Trojans late.
With the win, Michigan improved to 11-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten, becoming one of two teams in the conference which have yet to lose a league game.
The win also propelled the Wolverines back into the AP Poll. Michigan was omitted from the AP Top 25 the past two weeks, but the Wolverines are back in Week 10, ranked No. 24.
Below is the full Week 10 AP Poll.
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. Florida
9. UConn
10. Texas A&M
11. Kansas
12. Houston
13. Illinois
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Michigan State
17. Oklahoma
18. Gonzaga
19. Memphis
20. Purdue
21. West Virginia
22. UCLA
23. Ole Miss
24. Michigan
25. Utah State
