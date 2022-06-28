2024 LB Mason Curtis on Michigan commitment: 'I just felt it in my heart'

Mason Curtis and his mother were sitting in Jim Harbaugh's office during the final moments of their unofficial visit to Michigan last weekend.

How this meeting was going to end wasn't the typical sendoff like most recruits.

Instead of merely thanking Harbaugh for the invitation and for being a gracious host, Curtis had something more to say to the head coach.

Even though it was Curtis' first time on campus, the experience that he received was enough for him to announce his commitment on social media the very next day.

The first step, though, was to issue the news to Harbaugh.

"It was me and my mom and we were sitting with coach Harbaugh," Curtis told Maize & Blue Review. "We said that we made a decision and I said 'I would love to commit to you if you accept it.' I didn't get past the word 'commit' when he stood up and shook my hand. It felt great and that just played in the part of me being there."

That sort of embrace pretty much sealed the deal for Curtis to know that he found his home.

After being offered back in late April during the spring evaluation period, the chance to check out what Michigan had to offer always stuck in the back of Curtis' mind, hence why his unofficial arrived that early.

But when he was driving the eight hours from his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, up north, the Rivals250 four-star linebacker didn't expect to leave as the first prospect to join Michigan's 2024 recruiting class.

Shutting things down this early became organic in the sense that he needed to be at a place where he felt wanted and appreciated.

"It started when I got on campus," Curtis said. "I just felt it in my heart when I first talked to the coaches and saw the campus. By the time I left, I felt it and my mom felt it. Michigan was the place that I needed to be."

The decision might have been the right career move for Curtis, even if that meant committing earlier than those in his inner circle might have expected, but those questions were laid to rest once it was known that Michigan was the destination.

Among the important figures in that circle is National Players Academy founder and director Buck Fitzgerald, whose relationship with Steve Clinkscale dates back to the latter's tenure at Kentucky.

It was NPA that developed Junior Colson before he became a Freshman All-American linebacker at Michigan.

Clinkscale's connections and ties in the Nashville area have been a large part of why Michigan continues to grow the pipeline between itself and the state of Tennessee. To land Colson and Myles Pollard in back-to-back cycles before picking up Curtis are strong indicators that more recruits from NPA will don maize and blue in college.

Knowing all of that gives more clarity to Fitzgerald's response when Curtis and his mother told him about pledging to Michigan. While Fitzgerald isn't vocal about rising sophomores committing at this time, he's seen what the Wolverines have done for his former players, which resulted in the green light.

"Buck has been great in giving out advice," Curtis said. "When we had first told him that I feel at home with Michigan and this is where I want to go, he said 'I'm not all for committing this early, but the way they treat Junior, you have my blessing.' That just speaks volumes."

Along with Fitzgerald is Curtis' older brother, Devyn Curtis, a linebacker out of Middle Tennessee State. The relationship between the two has extended far beyond football but seeing what the eldest went through in the recruiting process gave the youngest a better understanding of what to expect when it was his turn.

"It's mainly been advice because (Devyn) gives great advice," Curtis said. "His recruiting path when he was a senior, that's when the transfer portal hit. He was really in the chaos of it all. He's just been giving out great advice on how to handle myself on visits and what to look for on visits. He said 'whenever you find a spot that feels like home, there's no reason not to commit.'"

How Curtis found that spot at Michigan is due to a variety of reasons. The first was the personalities of the entire coaching staff. Ever since he got in contact with them two months ago, everything that he's received from them is nothing short of real and honest.

For Curtis to work under a staff that refuses to hide anything or fake anything is what he was searching for since October of last year when he got his first offer from Eastern Kentucky.

That starts with Clinkscale, who offered both Curtis and his Ensworth High teammate in 2025 defensive end Ethan Utley on the same day during one of his recruiting visits down south. Clinkscale was with Curtis throughout the latter's visit last weekend and was able to create a positive connection with the family.

George Helow also played a major role in securing Curtis' commitment. While Curtis spent most of his time with Clinkscale, he was able to pinpoint how levelheaded and sensible the linebackers coach is with his players.

"All of them are real and are going to give you the truth," Curtis said. "The relationship between (Clinkscale and I) is really genuine and it's all authentic. We stay in touch often. (Helow) is really down to earth. I just can't say enough of how genuine the entire coaching staff is at Michigan. At the end of the day, they're great football coaches and great people."

The second reason was everything that Michigan can provide Curtis outside of football. Going into the visit, Curtis wanted a clear comprehension of the education opportunities on campus, as he already knew that the football program was top tier and its facilities were just examples of that.

Earning a quality degree from a quality university played a significant role in Curtis' decision. He knows that football isn't forever. Because of that, how he finds success off the field will come from how he utilizes his time at Michigan.

The goal once Curtis retires is to remain in the game in a coaching role. He forgot which coach told him this, but the coach said studying education is important in becoming a coach at any level. Curtis never heard that from anyone else from any other school before so that was something where he felt Michigan cares more about him than just his football skillset.

"They also gave me a statistic that Ann Arbor is in the 13th safest county in the country," Curtis said. "That's perfect, you know, for my mom to say that she trusts this county and this city. That's a big part because I'm moving from Tennessee to Michigan and that's not an easy drive.

"She said the same things that I've said about Michigan. They check off all of the boxes on our list. I feel it in my heart and she asked me if I felt that way I said yes. I was all for it. But of course, we went through Buck and my brother to get advice. We then ended up finalizing the decision."

The third reason was simply how much Curtis felt wanted by the coaches ever since he got the offer. What really sealed that mindset arrived earlier this month when Curtis traveled to Big Rapids, Michigan, along with a few NPA teammates for the annual Michigan College Showcase on Ferris State's campus.

Curtis' performance at linebacker was put on display in front of the entire Michigan coaching staff that day. Once his session was over, Curtis got to talk with all of the important figures at Michigan, who told him that he stood out and wanted him on campus soon.

Clinkscale, Helow and Harbaugh have expressed to Curtis that his versatility on defense is why they value him as a prospect. Curtis is listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals.com but has shown that he can provide an impact as either an EDGE rusher or inside linebacker.

Curtis has only played outside for two years, basically his entire career at Ensworth, but was manning the middle throughout his time in junior high and youth leagues. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Curtis' frame will allow for flexibility in Michigan determining where he fits best on the front seven.

If Curtis remains at linebacker, once he arrives on campus for his freshman year, Colson will be a senior, should he remain with the program for that long. Knowing that he has the chance to work alongside fellow NPA standouts like Colson and Pollard to represent the state of Tennessee up north truly excites Curtis.

"It's really about putting out for Tennessee," Curtis said. "That's far because it's about an eight-hour drive. Southern kids get put into this stereotype where they won't leave the SEC. I don't think that's true."

As the first to be a part of Michigan's recruiting class for 2024, Curtis is already beginning his new role as a player recruiter in grabbing more of his close friends in Nashville and throughout the county in joining him.

Curtis said that he's reached out to Utley, Boo Carter, Edwin Spillman, and Kaleb Bealsey, who all work with Curtis at NPA. His goal is for them to come up with him on future visits in order for them to see why he committed at this point of his career.

Before Curtis arrives on campus, he wants the fans to know who he is and what he'll bring to the Big Ten Champions in two years.

"I'm someone who's willing to compete," Curtis said. "I have a high motor and my work ethic is second to none. Really, someone who wants to win."