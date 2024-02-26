How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?

The biggest question mark for Michigan Football now is who starts at quarterback? Replacing the quarterback Jim Harbaugh called the best in program history will not be easy. McCarthy's accuracy, ball control, and ability to extend plays and drives were precisely what the Michigan offense needed to balance with its lockdown defense.

I've included a depth chart here, but to be clear, this is a five person race headed to spring. No one in Michigan's quarterback room has much starting experience, but offensive coordinator and QB coach Kirk Campbell has made it clear that Michigan needs a leader.

Jack Tuttle getting approval for another season adds an interesting wrinkle to the battle that was initially expected to be Alex Orji vs Jayden Denegal. Tuttle was Michigan's backup last season and went 15-17 for 130 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty. Thought of as a future coach, it's hard not to give him the edge, at least as the floor candidate.

I give the edge to Orji right now, even though we haven't seen him throw. He is the upside play, not just with his running ability but also because he's already shown his coaches he can handle the big stage.

"The opportunity was never gonna be too big for him, the moment, right?" Campbell said in an appearance on In the Trenches. "When he went out he wasn't gonna have that gaze in his eyes, he was going to go out there and attack so I think that is super important. Two, he's extremely gifted athletically. In the KPI system, the Key Performance Indicators, he's number one on the team."

Despite my depth chart, Denegal is right there. He was always going to be a project, and based on Campbell's comments, he appears to be progressing nicely. Campbell said Denegal was the most improved player on the team but said there is still more he can do.

"From my time being here as an analyst and me being able to my fingerprints on him and kind of molding him and developing him. His development in over a year has been vast. Now, he still needs to improve. We talk about with Denny, he’s got to be a little bit quicker with his feet, he takes a little bit too much time in his drop. Speeding up his feet so that he’s able to speed up getting rid of the football. His accuracy is great, his knowledge and understanding is great, he’s a good decision-maker. We just need to speed up his processor a little bit."

Davis Warren dealt with a shoulder injury last year that derailed what could have been a season where he took hold of the backup job behind McCarthy and set him up as the top candidate to be the starter this year. Now healthy, Campbell is hoping to see a leap from Warren. A player he has said is committed to his craft and has called out when discussing needing a leader.

It's rare to see a freshman starting quarterback, especially at Michigan, but Davis should not be counted out. He enrolled early and was with the team for Rose Bowl practices. What gives Davis a boost is his intangibles and his strength with the tough things to teach. Davis might already be the most accurate QB in the room and has already shown this staff he can be coached up quickly. His future is bright, but does it begin in 2024?



