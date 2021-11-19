2024 OF Dylan Larkins commits to Michigan

Michigan baseball has added another prospect to its 2024 recruiting class in Dylan Larkins.

Larkins, the left-handed outfielder from University of Detroit Jesuit (Mich.), made the official announcement on Wednesday via Twitter.

"I am very thankful and excited to say that I have committed to the University of Michigan!" Larkins wrote. "Baseball has been a love and passion ever since I was born. I would like to thank my family and coaches that have all contributed to make it here today! Go Blue!"

The Wolverines' bump their sophomore commitment list to six with Larkins becoming the latest insertion. According to Prep Baseball Report, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is the fifth-highest ranked recruit in the state of Michigan and second overall in the outfield.

In his freshman season with the Cubs, Larkin batted .356 with two home runs, eight doubles, three triples, and 36 total hits in 126 plate appearances. He boasts an exit velocity of 97 miles per hour, 6.9 60-yard dash and an 87 miles per hour throw speed.

Larkins joins fellow in-state products left-handed pitcher Brendon Bennett, shortstop Reggie Sharpe, right-handed pitcher Grant Bradley, shortstop Tyler Inge, and catcher Jay Slater to the class.

The Maize and Blue Review caught up with Larkins to discuss his recent decision and why Michigan was the right fit to ascend his career to the next level.

The Feeling Of Finally Committing

It was really exciting. I was on my way home from a college tour and I thought about just how much I love that Michigan fits me. I feel like it makes a plan for myself to become a better player overall with their player development. It's what I was looking forward to the most and what I was the most happy about.

Why Committing Now Was The Right Time

I just wanted to commit so I could get it out of the way. This way I can focus on school and get the whole recruitment process done with. It wasn't like I was being rushed but I wanted to make the decision now. I took my time with it very well.

What About Michigan Played Into The Commitment

I love that it's a Big Ten school, right. I love the coaches there, it's great talking to them. I love that it's close to home and especially how the team plays and their player development. I also love the education there which is hard to beat with their Ross Business School. That kind of lured me in.

Experiences Of Previous Visits

What stood out from my eyes is the facilities and how nice they were. I went to a football game too (Northern Illinois) and you could just see the culture that I was surrounded by. You could just see how great U-M is. It was like a big picnic. It was just really fun all-around. A big collaborative effort.

Regular Contacts Within Team

Coach (Nick) Schnabel said he loved what I could bring to the team. Also with coach (Erik) Bakich, they just loved what they heard about me, my potential, and how I play the game. They like a team player, they like how I can be a great teammate.

Key Assets

I'm big on my hit tool and essentially my hitting ability. I'm a crafty player with whatever you give me. I'll bring my hit tool every day as well as my defensive ability.

Other Offers

Missouri, Georgetown, Wright State, and Kansas.

When Relationship With Michigan Started

Early July of this year.

Considering Other Options

It was really all up the air with everything. I went where the process took me.

Plan For Remainder Of High School Career

Just growing more and getting better as a player. Growing mentally and physically which is always good.