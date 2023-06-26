Uini's commitment will be June 30th, and appears to be down to Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan.

The 6'8" offensive lineman from Texas has become a red hot name for Michigan ever since his official visit on June 16. Uini visited Georgia the next week and then moved up and Alabama vist to the following week. He has also been to Florida and Clemson, but based on his tweet, they appear to be out of the running.

Rivals FutureCast is currently in Michigan's favor with predictions from M&BR's Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue, as well as Orangeblood's publisher Geoff Ketchum.

If Uini were to pick Michigan, he would be the 6th OL in the 2024 class. Joining fellow Texas OL Blake Frazier.