Not many were familiar with Kaapana when his name popped up after receiving a Michigan offer. He has not traveled much on the camp sign, which is a big reason recruiting services may have missed him. Any questions about Kaapana were readily answered by watching his film and digging into his background.

Kaapana plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. In the last class, the school had 15 players sign with D1 programs. Kaapana may have been missed early because he only had 70 carries in the 2022 season. However, he rushed for 1,001 yards on those 70 carries for a ridiculous 14.3 YPC. Kaapana also scored 15 touchdowns last season. Expectations are he will shoot up the rankings this fall.

Kaapana joins one of the nation's best running backs, Jordan Marshall, in committing to Michigan. Michigan may not be done recruiting at running back either, with multiple prospects still on the board, including top RB Taylor Tatum.