2024's No. 1 ILB Sammy Brown recaps summer visits

Sammy Brown has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

The inside linebacker out of Jefferson High School is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 23 overall prospect in his class. Brown has racked up 27 offers, many of which are from the premier programs across the country.

Brown used this summer to take trips to some schools he hadn't yet seen in his recruitment. He spoke with Rivals about visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State, as well as a trip to Clemson.