2025 DB Jayden Sanders commits to Michigan

Seth Berry • Maize&BlueReview
Recruiting Reporter

Michigan football has added a commitment to its class of 2025 as three-star defensive back Jayden Sanders announced his plans to be a future Wolverine on Saturday.

Going into his decision, Sanders had his choices narrowed down to Michigan, Baylor and Oklahoma State, with the Wolverines ultimately prevailing.

Sanders held other notable offers from Michigan State, Kansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, Northwestern and others.

He lasted visited Ann Arbor in late July for the annual BBQ at the Big House event as Michigan was the last school to host Sanders before he made his decision.

Sanders' commitment is another victory for defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan as the Wolverines now have three defensive backs committed in the class. Sanders joins four-star Ivan Taylor and three-star Kainoa Winston in the Wolverines' secondary so far in this recruiting cycle.

In total, the Wolverines now have 16 players committed to their class of 2025.

