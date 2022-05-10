2025 DB/WR class for Detroit Cass Tech poised for big things next fall

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is in good hands with head coach Marvin Rushing at the helm.

Rushing, who graduated from Cass Tech in 1993 and played quarterback, enters his second year in charge of the Technicians this upcoming fall. Since 2012, Rushing has been on the coaching staff underneath former head coach Thomas Wilcher, focusing primarily on the defensive back group.

When Wilcher accepted an opening at Michigan State last year, it was Rushing who took over the reigns, leading Cass Tech to a seven win season and a second round playoff berth. Rushing even helps out with the recruiting efforts of his players, acting as the go-between with the student-athletes and college personnel, including Michigan.

"The coaches (at Michigan) have just been phenomenal in terms of their outreach and their engagement with Cass Tech," Rushing told The Maize and Blue Review. "Anytime that we have questions or try to clinic with them or bounce ideas off each other. We can call them at any point.

"It's been like even when (Ron) Bellamy was at West Bloomfield. Iron sharpens iron. With (Steve) Clinkscale, since he was at Kentucky, that relationship has been there and now fortified with him being up the road. We couldn't be more happy with the relationship we have with them.

"It's always been a phenomenal relationship with Michigan. Because Cass Tech and Michigan kind of resemble each other a little bit. The kids who they want are great student-athletes and great leaders. The theme that Michigan has with leaders and the best is what we desire to be."

Rushing is also now in charge of developing his young but hungry group back to Ford Field. Cass Tech still remains a premier powerhouse in the state of Michigan but reaching the MHSAA Division I state championship again continues to be the goal ahead.

Cass Tech is led by two 2023 heralded four-star recruits in Rivals250 defensive end Jalen Thompson and Cincinnati tight end commit Khamari Anderson. The team also bodes a strong 2025 class, particular at both defensive back and wide receiver, with four underclassmen getting set to deliver a major impact in their second year.

Alex Graham, Cashus Shivers, Jalen Howell, and Derrick Jackson III are all now on Michigan's radar after the group visited campus for the first time together a couple of weeks ago. Two of the four already yield Division I scholarships with Graham being the lone to have a Michigan offer.

There isn't a bond more tight than the four have with one another. Pushing each other to their limits in order to maximize their skill set and work ethic has been a major influence on Cass Tech during its spring offseason workouts. The maturity that these four have despite only being rising freshmen is well beyond their years and will be key pieces to the Technicians' state title run in November.

"We're always going to have a great relationship with Michigan because our goal is to send the best kids in-state," Rushing said. "Whether it's the Big Ten, MAC, or NAIA, we want our kids to stay local if that's the right fit for them. I'm just excited to know that they had the opportunity to visit Michigan, who has a lot to offer socially, academically, and athletically. You can do very well at Michigan which has been proven by our former Technicians."

*****

Graham is a Michigan legacy with his mother having been a graduate of the university herself. It's only fitting that the Wolverines were the first to offer Graham back in the winter and have since been in regular contact with him.

Other notable schools that have offered are Kentucky, Miami (OH), and Louisville. Those who are closely monitoring are Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Oregon, Clemson, and Toledo. Graham and Shivers, who we'll talk about in a bit, might be the next five stars to come out of Cass Tech, who's had plenty come through the program over the years.

"To be honest, for a young man like Alex to come in last year and be as competitive as he is," Rushing said. "He initially came in when Wilcher was still here and I was coaching DB's. He has a unique competitiveness about him. When you're doing certain drills and you need someone to be kind of the rabbit, and the other guy is the live player, (Alex) is always live.

"He's not going to let someone just catch the ball or what not. He's active and has a suddenness about him. He's a track kid and plays football so he can go. I see him being a double threat as both a defensive back and wide receiver for us next year."

Like the other three, Graham currently runs track and is a junior All-American in that sport. The goal for Graham this season is to get his 40-yard dash time down to a 4.4 with him participating in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay.

Graham has a few close members in his inner circle who are also highly regarded football players in the state of Michigan. His cousin, Dante Moore, is a five-star quarterback by Rivals.com and one of his good friends, 2024 Rivals250 four-star Isaiah Marshall, also holds a Michigan offer.

*****

For Howell, there might not be a more outstanding comparison for the rising freshman to receive than Jourdan Lewis. Yes, the same Lewis who earned first-team All-American honors twice at Michigan and was an anchor to Cass Tech's back-to-back state championship runs last decade.

"Given (Jalen's) shiftiness, his quick twitch, and speed, I'd be careful, but there have been thoughts that Jalen resembles the ways of Jourdan," Rushing said. "I know that's a lot of praise and I wouldn't want to put too much on his shoulders right now. But, in some ways, Jalen has emulated Jourdan at a young age here."

Coming out of high school, Lewis weighed less than 160 pounds but was a member of the Rivals250 rankings board for the 2013 class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Michigan. Lewis had just two offers from Michigan and Toledo but went on to be a top cornerback for the Wolverines.

Rushing remembers coaching Lewis over ten years ago and sees that same work ethic on-and-off the field displayed by Howell, who's goal is to reach 175 pounds by his senior year. Michigan is the first school that has caught on to Howell but that won't last once he continues to build on more muscle weight.

Clinkscale told Howell during the visit for him to focus on the physical development while not letting up on the grades. Howell currently has a 3.6 GPA. It was a conversation that Howell wanted to hear as he's looks for his first Division I offer. Earning that sort of advice from one of the top defensive back coaches in the country is something that Howell will treasure.

"It was fun up there," Howell told The Maize and Blue Review. "From here to Ann Arbor and then all of the way back. It was fun. When we got there, I would say Michigan has a great atmosphere. Some of the things that stood out was everyone on the coaching staff coming by to greet us. After the photoshoot, we got to see a walk-through practice. The players were having fun and it was intense."

*****

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 180-plus pounds, Shivers is the strongest built out of the four which gives him a knack for being a resilient and violent individual. Shiver's mentality of being hard-nosed and tough is comparable to a four-year letterman. Just by looking at him face-to-face, without knowing, it'd be hard to guess that he's only a freshman.

"Cashus is a stud," Rushing said. "He's one of the guys who you want on your team. He's an affectionate prick. That's who he is right now because he doesn't take crap from anybody. He's willing to stand up for anybody on the team. He's probably pound-for-pound the most physical kid on our team. I couldn't be happy with him this offseason with his work ethic and leadership.

"For those who don't know the name, they're going to understand who Cashus is game one of next season."

Since receiving his first offer from FCS Alabama A&M back in July, Shivers has earned several well-known offers from Louisville, Pitt, Akron, Miami (OH), and Kentucky. For Shivers, much to the degree of Graham as well, to have an SEC offer in-hand after just one year of high school means something.

A Michigan offer should be coming soon once the coaching staff there is able to evaluate Shivers more in-person and on film. What they will witness is a versatile athlete who hustles on every play, even on special teams, and will always find a way to make an impact on the ball. For now, Shivers will continue to enjoy the recruitment process and remains humble about the experience.

"It's really all just mind blowing, for real," Shivers told The Maize and Blue Review. "Not a lot of people come to Cass Tech and do that. I'm just soaking in the moment because I never thought I would be getting all of this. I just have to keep my head down and keep doing my thing."

*****

Jackson has taken advantage of the offseason by getting his name out to colleges while on visit. So far, he's been to Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Kent State, Akron, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Michigan State.

That's a hefty road swing for any recruit but Jackson wants to establish relationships early as the focus, like Howell, will be to grow more into his already impressive frame. Jackson looks to have the same body type as Shivers at 6-foot-0 and 185 pounds. Very lean upper half which will allow for more room to add muscle.

"Again, all of these kids have great grades, with Derrick at a 3.5 or 3.6 GPA at the top of my head," Rushing said. "He has a phenomenal family. His dad is a big time basketball coach here in the area. He's only going to get bigger and works his tail off as well. He expects the most out of himself."

Visiting Michigan for the first time with the other three was a great experience for Jackson. He's been to the Big House for games before but never as a recruit when getting a personal tour. Meeting Clinkscale, Jim Harbaugh, and others on the staff was what stood out to him.

"Clink is a great coach," Jackson said. "He told me a lot about the program and how hard we work at Cass Tech. He also detailed the requirements needed to play defensive back at Michigan. It was definitely a team bonding (experience). Us four, since we've been at Cass, we've always been a solid unit. We have a group chat and talk about everything together. Those are my brothers, for real."