2025 DL Benny Patterson flips to Michigan

Michigan has gained a commitment from a rising defensive tackle with Benny Patterson flipping from Cincinnati to Michigan.

Patterson has become a popular name since committing to the Bearcats in April. Starting in September, he received offers from USC, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, and of course, Michigan. Just two weeks after his offer, Patterson was on campus in Ann Arbor last weekend and has decided to join the Wolverines.





