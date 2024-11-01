2025 DL Benny Patterson flips to Michigan

Advertisement

in other news

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more

Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more

Breaking down the biggest takeaways from the media availability with Michigan players.

 • Brock Heilig
What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball

What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball

Everything Kim Barnes Arico said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Published Nov 1, 2024
2025 DL Benny Patterson flips to Michigan
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Michigan has gained a commitment from a rising defensive tackle with Benny Patterson flipping from Cincinnati to Michigan.

Patterson has become a popular name since committing to the Bearcats in April. Starting in September, he received offers from USC, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, and of course, Michigan.

Just two weeks after his offer, Patterson was on campus in Ann Arbor last weekend and has decided to join the Wolverines.



info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Patterson is an absolute menace at defensive tackle with a nose for the backfield. He will need to add weight to his frame at the next level, but his future is as a run-stuffing DT who can pursue ball carriers and quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage.

He joins Jaylen Williams, Bobby Kanka, and Julius Holly as defensive line commits in the 2025 class for Michigan.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram