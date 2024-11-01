2025 DL Benny Patterson flips to Michigan

in other news
Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State
Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.
Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more
Breaking down the biggest takeaways from the media availability with Michigan players.
What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball
Everything Kim Barnes Arico said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.
in other news
Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State
Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.
Michigan has gained a commitment from a rising defensive tackle with Benny Patterson flipping from Cincinnati to Michigan.
Patterson has become a popular name since committing to the Bearcats in April. Starting in September, he received offers from USC, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, and of course, Michigan.
Just two weeks after his offer, Patterson was on campus in Ann Arbor last weekend and has decided to join the Wolverines.
Patterson is an absolute menace at defensive tackle with a nose for the backfield. He will need to add weight to his frame at the next level, but his future is as a run-stuffing DT who can pursue ball carriers and quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage.
He joins Jaylen Williams, Bobby Kanka, and Julius Holly as defensive line commits in the 2025 class for Michigan.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram