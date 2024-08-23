PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 EDGE Nate Marshall flips from Michigan to Auburn

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan has lost a commitment in the 2025 class, with EDGE Nathaniel Marshall flipping to Auburn.

Marshall is Rivals #1 rated EDGE player in the 2025 class.

Marshall committed to Michigan in April, but Auburn never stopped pushing for the Illinois defender.

Marshall officially visited Auburn on June 7th but was back in Ann Arbor the weekend of June 21. The Wolverines appeared to hold off the push from Auburn when Marshall chose not to return to Auburn but did make it up at the end of July for Michigan's BBQ at the Big House.

Michigan has Julius Holly, Jaylen Williams, and Bobby Kanka committed along the defensive line.

