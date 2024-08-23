Michigan has lost a commitment in the 2025 class, with EDGE Nathaniel Marshall flipping to Auburn.

Marshall is Rivals #1 rated EDGE player in the 2025 class.

Marshall committed to Michigan in April, but Auburn never stopped pushing for the Illinois defender.

Marshall officially visited Auburn on June 7th but was back in Ann Arbor the weekend of June 21. The Wolverines appeared to hold off the push from Auburn when Marshall chose not to return to Auburn but did make it up at the end of July for Michigan's BBQ at the Big House.

Michigan has Julius Holly, Jaylen Williams, and Bobby Kanka committed along the defensive line.