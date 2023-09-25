When I spoke with Fletcher a couple of months ago after a visit to Ann Arbor, he named Michigan his leader but knew his recruitment was still in process and that he would be back to see a game once the season began.

Michigan was one of the first to offer Fletcher back in May of last year, but his profile is on the rise after summer offers from programs such as Penn State, Missouri, and just recently Tennessee.

With Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines, Michigan welcomed recruits to the Big House this weekend. One of the biggest visitors was 2025 EDGE Willie Fletcher Jr. from local Detroit King.

"The weekend was great," said Fletcher. "I got to chat with some of the players and coaches and I enjoyed the game."

Fletcher once again spent time with Dylan Roney, one of his favorites at Michigan.

"Coach Roney says I’m one of his top class of 2025 recruits at the edge position and he been saying this ever since he saw me compete at the Michigan big man camp."

Fletcher is the exact type of versatile defender Michigan has been recruiting in recent years. He's physical with good size at 6'3" 240. He has played some outside linebacker, defensive end, and can line up on the interior. He impacts the run game and has good pursuit when pressuring the quarterback.

Fletcher also got to hang out with Michigan's starting EDGE Jaylen Harrell. Fletcher currently projects to play a SAM or weak side role if he were to come to Michigan.

"The convo was good with Jaylen. We talked about how we are kinda built similar and I’m probably gonna be his size by time I become a freshman in college. When I went to game I really focused on the EDGE rushers so I can learn from them. I noticed how Jaylen did a great spin move on the offensive lineman."

Fletcher expects to commit some time next season before his season starts. He hasn't taken any other visits yet, and currently doesn't have any officials scheduled.

"I'm only 1 hour away from Michigan and I've been there a few times. Every time I go it’s a good time so therefore, they are still number 1 on my list at this moment."







