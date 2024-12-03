2025 five-star EDGE Nate Marshall flips back to Michigan

After previously flipping to Auburn, Nate Marshall has flipped back to Michigan. The 26th overall player in the class is another five star commit for the Wolverines.

The first commit of the Sherrone Moore era is back at Michigan.

Marshall is the highest-ranked defensive commit to Michigan since Will Johnson in the 2022 class.

Marshall is everything Michigan looks for in a defensive recruit. He has the combo of size and athleticism. Michigan has targeted two-way and dual-sport athletes in recent years, and Marshall excels on both sides of the ball and is an excellent basketball player.

Specifically on the defensive line, he can line up at any spot. He can continue as a strong side edge or move to defensive tackle, depending on his development. He is not considered a tweener but rather just a versatile athlete. His frame is already incredibly strong and lean, but he is already at 270lbs.

This was a massive win on the recruiting trail for this coaching staff, including DL coach Lou Esposito, who was only officially hired on March 29. Marshall flipped to Auburn in August but the Michigan staff has been able to get the prized EDGE back to Ann Arbor.







