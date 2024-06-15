2025 four-star RB Jasper Parker commits to Michigan
Michigan is officially on a roll on the recruiting trail in its 2025 class as another big recruiting weekend has bared fruit.
After the Wolverines getting some good news on the defensive side of the ball as of late, it was the offensive side this time around as four-star running back Jasper Paker announced that he has committed to the program.
The news was made official on Friday evening as he is in the middle of his official visit to Ann Arbor.
Parker is the eighth commit in the 2025 class and the second prospect of the week to commit to the program as three-star defensive back Kainoa Winston committed to the Wolverines on Thursday.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram