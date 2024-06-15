Michigan is officially on a roll on the recruiting trail in its 2025 class as another big recruiting weekend has bared fruit.

After the Wolverines getting some good news on the defensive side of the ball as of late, it was the offensive side this time around as four-star running back Jasper Paker announced that he has committed to the program.

The news was made official on Friday evening as he is in the middle of his official visit to Ann Arbor.