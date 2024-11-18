2025 four-star safety Ivan Taylor flips from Michigan to Alabama

Michigan football lost a member of its 2025 class on Monday night as four-star West Orange (Fla.) safety Ivan Taylor announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) he is flipping his commitment from the Wolverines to Alabama .

The Crimson Tide are the third school Taylor has verbally committed to, as he was originally committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan in July. Now, just weeks before signing day, Taylor has settled with the Crimson Tide as his destination of choice.

Alabama co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler and the Crimson Tide staff had been pushing hard for Taylor over the past several months. As time wore on, the picture started to become clearer on the likelihood Taylor would not end up as a future Wolverine and instead would stay down south.

The good news for Michigan is it gained a flip of its own in the defensive back field when Shamari Earls (Chester, VA.) announced his commitment to the program at the beginning of the month after previously being committed to Georgia.

Earls, Kainoa Winston (Washington, DC) and Jayden Sanders are now left in the 2025 class in the defensive backfield.

Overall, the Wolverines now have 18 total verbal commitments in their class of 2025 with early signing day coming up on Dec. 4.