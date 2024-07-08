2025 four-star TE Andrew Olesh commits to Michigan
If you are a tight end, you know exactly the kind of use you will get in a Michigan offense.
2025 4-star tight end and Pennsylvania native Andrew Olesh was sold and has committed to the Wolverines.
Olesh chose Michigan over his hometown Penn State, Alabama, and Florida.
The PA native spent a lot of time on Penn State's campus, including an official visit last weekend, but the Wolverine staff made a lot of progress during Victors Weekend. Alabama made a late push, but Michigan ultimately got the commitment.
At 6'5" with plus hands, it is hard not to make comparisons to current Michigan TE Colston Loveland. A wide receiver growing into a tight end, Olesh can line up outside and in the slot, and has a unique combo of size, hands, and route running, giving him the potential to be an elite tight end when his frame adds a little weight.
Olesh is a monster win on the recruiting trail for new tight ends coach Steve Casula. He joins Eli Owens as the other tight end in the 2025 class.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram