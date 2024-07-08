2025 4-star tight end and Pennsylvania native Andrew Olesh was sold and has committed to the Wolverines.

If you are a tight end, you know exactly the kind of use you will get in a Michigan offense.

Olesh chose Michigan over his hometown Penn State, Alabama, and Florida.

The PA native spent a lot of time on Penn State's campus, including an official visit last weekend, but the Wolverine staff made a lot of progress during Victors Weekend. Alabama made a late push, but Michigan ultimately got the commitment.

At 6'5" with plus hands, it is hard not to make comparisons to current Michigan TE Colston Loveland. A wide receiver growing into a tight end, Olesh can line up outside and in the slot, and has a unique combo of size, hands, and route running, giving him the potential to be an elite tight end when his frame adds a little weight.

Olesh is a monster win on the recruiting trail for new tight ends coach Steve Casula. He joins Eli Owens as the other tight end in the 2025 class.