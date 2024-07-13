Michigan Football recruiting stays hot, and Ron Bellamy strikes again in the state of Louisiana.

Wright chose Michigan over Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Baylor. He does have an offer from his home program LSU, but has not visited since January.

He joins fellow four-star Louisiana natives in running back Jasper Parker and wide receiver Jacob Washington in the 2025 class.

Wright III is another versatile speedy receiver, a literal track star and wide receiver. At 6'1", Wright can line up outside and take on corners and is surprisingly physical. Wright can line up in the slot and take short routes along with his long stride and quick burst. He's shifty, tough to tackle, and figures to be a yard-after-catch machine at the next level.