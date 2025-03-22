Published Mar 22, 2025
2025 NFL Draft Michigan Football prospects visit tracker
Trevor McCue
Possibly, the most crucial process of the NFL Draft process for prospects is the meetings and interviews they hold with NFL teams. Little is known of these other than what is reported, but they can be a good tool to see which teams are interested in prospects and where they are most likely to go in the NFL Draft.

Michigan Football has five potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. This tracker will update their meetings, visits, and workouts until the NFL Draft.

UPDATED: March 22

KEY

COMB – Combine meeting

PRO – Pro Day or campus meeting/workout

LOC – Prospect making a local visit

TOP30 – Prospect making an official Top 30 Visit

WORK – Private Workout

MEET – Formal meeting with team

MASON GRAHAM, DT

Arizona Cardinals - COMB

Cleveland Browns - COMB

Jacksonville Jaguars - COMB

Las Vegas Raiders - COMB

New England Patriots - COMB

New Orleans Saints - COMB

New York Giants - COMB

New York Jets - COMB

WILL JOHNSON, CB

Arizona Cardinals - TOP30

Atlanta Falcons - TOP30

Buffalo Bills - COMB

Dallas Cowboys - COMB

Las Vegas Raiders - TOP30

Miami Dolphins - MEET

Pittsburgh Steelers - COMB

San Francisco 49ers - MEET

COLSTON LOVELAND, TE

Cincinnati Bengals - COMB

Denver Broncos - COMB

Green Bay Packers - COMB

Indianapolis Colts - COMB

San Francisco 49ers - COMB

KENNETH GRANT, DT

Buffalo Bills - COMB

Dallas Cowboys - COMB

Denver Broncos - COMB

Detroit Lions - COMB

Pittsburgh Steelers - COMB


JOSAIAH STEWART, EDGE

Buffalo Bills - COMB

Detroit Lions - TOP30

Las Vegas Raiders - COMB

