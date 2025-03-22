2025 NFL Draft Michigan Football prospects visit tracker

Possibly, the most crucial process of the NFL Draft process for prospects is the meetings and interviews they hold with NFL teams. Little is known of these other than what is reported, but they can be a good tool to see which teams are interested in prospects and where they are most likely to go in the NFL Draft.
Michigan Football has five potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. This tracker will update their meetings, visits, and workouts until the NFL Draft.
UPDATED: March 22
KEY
COMB – Combine meeting
PRO – Pro Day or campus meeting/workout
LOC – Prospect making a local visit
TOP30 – Prospect making an official Top 30 Visit
WORK – Private Workout
MEET – Formal meeting with team
MASON GRAHAM, DT
Arizona Cardinals - COMB
Cleveland Browns - COMB
Jacksonville Jaguars - COMB
Las Vegas Raiders - COMB
New England Patriots - COMB
New Orleans Saints - COMB
New York Giants - COMB
New York Jets - COMB
WILL JOHNSON, CB
Arizona Cardinals - TOP30
Atlanta Falcons - TOP30
Buffalo Bills - COMB
Dallas Cowboys - COMB
Las Vegas Raiders - TOP30
Miami Dolphins - MEET
Pittsburgh Steelers - COMB
San Francisco 49ers - MEET
COLSTON LOVELAND, TE
Cincinnati Bengals - COMB
Denver Broncos - COMB
Green Bay Packers - COMB
Indianapolis Colts - COMB
San Francisco 49ers - COMB
KENNETH GRANT, DT
Buffalo Bills - COMB
Dallas Cowboys - COMB
Denver Broncos - COMB
Detroit Lions - COMB
Pittsburgh Steelers - COMB
JOSAIAH STEWART, EDGE
Buffalo Bills - COMB
Detroit Lions - TOP30
Las Vegas Raiders - COMB
