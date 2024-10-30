2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith announces decommitment from Michigan

in other news
Michigan has lost its only quarterback commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
One of the very first commitments, four-star Carter Smith, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he has decommitted from the Wolverines program.
The Rivals100 prospect announces his decision to part ways with the program after waves of rumors and speculation have circulated that the Wolverines are currently in hot pursuit of five-star in-state quarterback Bryce Underwood and are looking to flip the prospect from LSU.
Smith had been committed to the program since November of 2023.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
