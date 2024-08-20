PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 Rivals100 WR Andrew Marsh commits to Michigan

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
One of the best wide receivers in the 2025 class has committed to Michigan.

Despite a late push by Washington to make things interesting on the day of his announcement, Rivals100 prospect Andrew Marsh announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Marsh chose Michigan over the Huskies, USC, Texas and Colorado.

Marsh is an elite pass catcher out of Texas and a highly productive receiver in all three high school years. Improving each season, Marsh has 149 receptions, 2414 yards, and 31 touchdowns in his high school career.

A receiver who can seemingly do it all, Marsh has a unique skill set. Able to line up at multiple spots, Marsh is a physical receiver who can take short routes for long runs by running through defenders and breaking tackles. With a high vertical and plus hands, he can also high-point balls and win contested catches. Marsh is also a track star with plus speed who can take any reception or punt to the house.

Marsh is the highest-rated WR commit for Ron Bellamy and the highest-ranked since the Wolverines landed #1 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 2017 class.

