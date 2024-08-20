Despite a late push by Washington to make things interesting on the day of his announcement, Rivals100 prospect Andrew Marsh announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Tuesday.

One of the best wide receivers in the 2025 class has committed to Michigan.

Marsh chose Michigan over the Huskies, USC, Texas and Colorado.

Marsh is an elite pass catcher out of Texas and a highly productive receiver in all three high school years. Improving each season, Marsh has 149 receptions, 2414 yards, and 31 touchdowns in his high school career.

A receiver who can seemingly do it all, Marsh has a unique skill set. Able to line up at multiple spots, Marsh is a physical receiver who can take short routes for long runs by running through defenders and breaking tackles. With a high vertical and plus hands, he can also high-point balls and win contested catches. Marsh is also a track star with plus speed who can take any reception or punt to the house.

Marsh is the highest-rated WR commit for Ron Bellamy and the highest-ranked since the Wolverines landed #1 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 2017 class.